JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

CSR in times of a pandemic
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Minimum wage conundrum, reset the Sebi norms, and more

Here are the best of BS Opinions of the day

Topics
Minimum wage | SEBI | BS Opinion

Kanika Datta 

Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a strongly worded 100-page final order on Monday, holding Franklin Templeton India guilty of wrong-doing and mismanagement of six of its debt schemes. Though the market considers the penalties on the fund house harsh, this order could reset the norms of the debt fund market, says the second edit. Read it here

In other views today

Shankar Acharya assesses the global winners and losers from the pandemic disaster in terms of GDP and economic growth. Read it here

My column looks at how the CSR spending on Covid-19 could be made to work to create India's long-term health infrastructure.

Read it here

Ranjan Mathai explains why a rapidly changing environment for the international oil companies holds warning signs for India. Read it here

The top edit argues that the expert group on minimum wages needs to strike a balance between sustainability and sustenance. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Jadeja doesn't know English so he did not know the actual meaning of bits and pieces. And surely somebody spelt verbal diarrhoea for him.”

Tweet by Sanjay Manjrekar on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 10 2021. 06:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.