Best of BS Opinion: Minimum wage conundrum, reset the Sebi norms, and more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a strongly worded 100-page final order on Monday, holding Franklin Templeton India guilty of wrong-doing and mismanagement of six of its debt schemes. Though the market considers the penalties on the fund house harsh, this order could reset the norms of the debt fund market, says the second edit. Read it here
In other views today
Shankar Acharya assesses the global winners and losers from the pandemic disaster in terms of GDP and economic growth. Read it here
My column looks at how the CSR spending on Covid-19 could be made to work to create India's long-term health infrastructure.
Read it here
Ranjan Mathai explains why a rapidly changing environment for the international oil companies holds warning signs for India. Read it here
The top edit argues that the expert group on minimum wages needs to strike a balance between sustainability and sustenance. Read it here
