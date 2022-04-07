BS Views: Pandemic withdrawal symptoms

-
ALSO READ
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Best of BS Opinion: Improving farm support, the coal shortage, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Money fever, FB outage drives home a toxic reality
Best of BS Opinion: Air India privatisation, e-com debate in India & more
News that Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have diverted some of their Covid-19 vaccination lines for other products is concerning. The Omicron variant, though less harmful than the Delta version, has proved dangerous for the unvaccinated. In other words, it is vital that the government’s attention is not deflected by falling caseloads. In fact, as the top edit points out, it is important for it to focus on sustaining and expanding the programme for booster doses and to rely on science- and data-based decision-making in managing the pandemic. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit explains how and why India can become a reliable grain exporter. Read it here
Shyam Ponappa argues that less restrictive regulations with better process discipline could improve broadband reach and functionality. Read it here
Nivedita Mookerjee explores the question of why some marque brands have left India and some unlikely ones have stuck on. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU