BS Views: Pandemic withdrawal symptoms

News that Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have diverted some of their Covid-19 vaccination lines for other products is concerning. The Omicron variant, though less harmful than the Delta version, has proved dangerous for the unvaccinated. In other words, it is vital that the government’s attention is not deflected by falling caseloads. In fact, as the top edit points out, it is important for it to focus on sustaining and expanding the programme for booster doses and to rely on science- and data-based decision-making in managing the pandemic. Read it here

