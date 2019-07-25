JUST IN
Marginal analysis
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Crypto ban not a good idea, labour laws reforms & more

From the ban on cryptocurrency, political defections to OYO's adventures, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

Labour, Industry, workers

What are the factors that will improve India’s competitiveness in the global markets? How can we put a stop to defections by politicians? How should India define its role in Afghanistan? All of this and more in our opinion section today. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The government has hit the ground running on reforming India’s complex labour law system, often seen as a major hurdle in attracting investment in the country, argues our top edit. Read on...

Blanket ban on cryptocurrency isn’t a good idea, argues our second edit. Read on...

New Delhi should become more proactively involved in the peace process in Afghanistan and not shy away from drawing its own red-lines, Harsh V Pant. Click here to read...

Global indices are increasingly becoming the yardstick by which countries seek to judge themselves on the world stage.

Can they be considered accurate signals of a nation’s progress? Kanika Datta offers some answers. Click here to read...

Laws can’t stop Indian politicians from defecting. But people can, writes Yogendra Yadav, national president of Swaraj India. Read on...

The modus operandi of Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal raising his stake in the company and the objective behind it have left the audience perplexed, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Click here to read

Quote

"No ifs or buts"

After being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, new UK PM Boris Johnson said the vote to leave the European Union must be respected.
First Published: Thu, July 25 2019. 06:29 IST

