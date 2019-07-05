Budget 2019: Fiscally responsible with a reforms thrust, but protectionist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented a Budget that kept the Narendra Modi government’s fiscal consolidation track record intact and used a variety of measures to bolster the government’s revenue efforts.

The Union Budget, the first by the Modi government in its second term, also outlined new reform initiatives like a big drive towards privatisation, relaxation in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, including norms for foreign portfolio investors, a new policy on rental housing, an incentive package for faster adoption of electric vehicles, freeing up of ...