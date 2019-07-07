Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman's bahi khata held no surprises for judiciary

Financial sources to keep the fund-starved judiciary going are complex and piecemeal. There is no separate head for expenses on running the courts in the Union or state Budgets. Therefore, a lot of bargaining and passing the buck take place between different authorities at the Centre and states.

The Union Budget allocates funds for the Supreme Court but it is an omnibus package, including salaries and expenses on administration. The new Budget has provided Rs 269.48 crore for establishment expenses and an equal amount for administration of justice. Despite the pleas of judges, there is ...