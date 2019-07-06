Budget 2019: Let us hope Indian team will take on from where FM left us

It starts off with a glorious cover drive. It was a different kind of budget speech from India’s first woman FM and one that will resonate all over the country for its sheer diversity.

The FM spent considerable time setting the context for the budget with a series of rousing announcements that showcased the strides the country has taken in the past few years. In doing so, Ms Sitharaman also emphasised the direction that PM Modi and his new government intends to take over the coming years. We also got to see a determined and ambitious FM in Ms Sitharaman who intends to carry on the ...