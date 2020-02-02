Budget 2020: E-commerce sector to benefit from mindful provisions

The Union Budget 2020, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, comes at a time when India has set its sights on becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The Budget is designed keeping in mind the aspirations of young and entrepreneurial India.

A well-calibrated, comprehensive agriculture policy, boosting manufacturing output coupled with measures to increase disposable income are all excellent for a consumer economy. Several of the initiatives announced today will benefit the e-commerce sector in particular. This is led by the increase in income by way of the new tax regime ...