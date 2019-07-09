Budget's flawed swadeshi objective

It is good to have high ambition and the goal of a $5-trillion Indian economy by 2024 is welcome. What is more, it is achievable. The key ingredients are in place.

India is still in its most productive demographic phase, although not for long. It has a comprehensive and relatively sophisticated industrial base and dynamic entrepreneurship. It has sectors such as space and IT, which are world standard. India is advancing rapidly in the use of digital technologies and has large and expanding data resources that could enable rapid progress in new areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) ...