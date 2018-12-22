Buff fry at X-mas

2018 My friend, T, wanted to have lunch; so I suggested a Malayali restaurant in south Delhi. “What’s good here?” she asked. “Double-fried beef,” I replied, without hesitation. We discuss the recent defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three state Assembly elections and what it might mean for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Unable to finish all the food, we ask the restaurant staff to pack it up. Even as I pick up the polythene bag, a thought flashes through my mind: Is it safe to carry buff — any meat, for that matter — in public ...