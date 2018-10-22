Building bridges

The People’s Republic of China has once again displayed its engineering prowess, as well as its implementation capability, through the opening of the world’s longest sea bridge — a 55-kilometre stretch between Hong Kong, Zhuhai on the mainland, and Macau — that has a nine-kilometre underground stretch as well.

The bridge has been built in nine years and is part of Beijing’s continued effort to drag the autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau closer to its orbit, as well as develop relatively under-connected locations within the Pearl River Delta megacity. ...