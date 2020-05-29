Building consumer confidence

As the script of the po­st-lockdown story un­folds here’s the de­nouement of the “movie” on the cinema industry. After finding a cure for this dreadful virus or finding a way to coexist with it (preferably the former) the passion for cinema within Indian moviegoers outweighs the impediments we see today.

In the end, the great Indian consumption narrative resuscitates the film industry and other consumer-facing businesses. A recent Or­max Media report states, “More than 80 per cent of Hindi, Ta­mil, and Telugu audiences miss the theatres.” ...