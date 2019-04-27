Building power utilities of the future

The energy sector in India is set to undergo a significant change in the coming years with the enhanced focus on integration of renewable energy into the grid.

India has already laid pathways to integrate 175 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy into India's electricity grid by 2022. While green energy is a welcome step towards combatting the effect of greenhouse gases, it comes with its own challenges, as solar and wind power are infirm in nature and need to be supplemented in real-time through alternative options to manage the demand-supply situation without affecting the resilience ...