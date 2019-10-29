Building startups and companies that last

In a previous column (BS, September 25), I had described a progressive and happy society as one where enterprise, education and eudaemonia (well-being) co-exist. Companies, which are designed to last, promote enterprise on the foundation of trust between the ecosystem and the business community.

Business ecosystem: Elisabeth Kübler-Ross was a psychiatrist journalist, who identified a pattern in the reactions of very sick patients when they became aware of their illness: Denial—Anger—Negotiation—Depression—Action. I call it the DANDA cycle. Many human ...