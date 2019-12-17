Building trust is a process...

In this last column of 2019, I explore the reality that public scrutiny is tough but valuable. A CEO in a listed company bears this as an additional responsibility compared to an unlisted company CEO. Start-ups are relearning an eternal wisdom — that revenue minus costs must generate a cash flow within some reasonable time.

After the WeWork IPO fiasco in early October, investors woke up. It beats me why it took so much time and torture to implement expensive alternatives to be able to build an entrepreneurial business. I reckon wisdom arrives after trying all alternatives! On ...