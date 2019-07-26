Bumble to women: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas explains business side of her life

By now we have some experience in the art of celebrity lunches. Having starved our way through a few earlier interactions, we know that the best thing to do is go well stuffed.

So we eat earlier, a big sandwich and a juice at Bombay Baking Company, a bakery cum café at the Marriott Hotel where we are to meet with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. The meeting has been through a fair amount of shuffle and tweak. In the weeks leading up to it, the time and venue have seen a few changes and on the appointed day, despite some frantic readjustments to our schedule by Chopra-Jonas’s ...