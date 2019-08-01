Business 'institutions' essential for India's growth

Reading recent books on business — pharma, financial services, technology firms — it appears that we love to hate business. The truth is that we just cannot do without them. So we mock them, criticise them.

Listening to populist politicians, economists, academics and journalists, one could conjure up a vision of the inhabitants of the commercial world as greedy, power-hungry megalomaniacs. It would not be an incorrect vision, but it would be a seriously partial one. It would be as true and as valid as damning all politicians, bureaucrats, journalists and social sector ...