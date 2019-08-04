CAG flags deficiencies in functioning of GST

The recent report of the Union comptroller and auditor general (CAG) on the goods and services tax (GST) does praise its rollout as a landmark achievement. And, points at several deficiencies in its implementation.

GST, it says, was rolled out with the objective of reducing the cascading of tax, ushering in a common market for goods and services, and bringing in a simplified, self-regulating and non-intrusive compliance regime. It appreciates that multiple central and state taxes, barring a few goods/sectors, have been unified, Input Tax Credit (ITC) is available across the entire ...