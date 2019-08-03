Call of the wild

The 33 per cent bump in the tiger population according to the latest census reflects a triumph of India’s conservation efforts and its ability to conduct a complex exercise, possibly the world’s largest, in counting carnivores.

These are remarkable achievements: India not only has the world’s largest tiger population but has managed this with the world’s second-largest population. Taken together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled appearance on Discovery TV with Bear Grylls, this is an opportune time to propagate awareness and appreciation of ...