Can Gill play a Pandit for Yes Bank?

Last Thursday, shares of Yes Bank Ltd slumped close to 15 per cent to hit a new 52-week low as many brokerages rushed to say “no” to the bank’s stock after the lender’s June quarter earnings missed analysts’ estimates and the pile of bad loans continued to rise. The stock’s woes started in June after Swiss brokerage UBS maintained “sell” rating on it and cut the target price to Rs 90 from Rs 170, citing weak earnings going ahead.

On Thursday, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 79.15 on the National Stock Exchange. The good news ...