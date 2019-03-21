Can't reject claims based on new issues

An insured who is aggrieved by the repudiation of this claim can challenge the repudiation by filing a consumer complaint. While defending the case, can the insurer raise new grounds to justify the repudiation? No, as per the National Commission's recent judgement delivered on March 11, 2019, by Justice V K Jain. Sanjay Kumar had taken a policy from Aviva Life Insurance under which his life was insured for Rs 30 lakh.

The half-yearly premium payable was Rs 7,219. The policy commenced in May 2012. The last premium paid was in May 2014. Sanjay expired on October 11, 2014, before the ...