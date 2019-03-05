Cap giveaways

The ongoing election campaign has featured a noticeable amount of competitive populism. The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised income transfers to small and marginal farmers. The opposition Congress party, meanwhile, has promised a minimum income guarantee, which would transfer cash to all those below an unspecified poverty line.

The past year has seen various state governments promise loan waivers and deliver them to a lesser or greater degree. But that is no longer the primary issue. The issue now is one of spreading entitlements, particularly to programmes that are open-ended in scope. ...