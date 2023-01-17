Capex push in states

State government finances have witnessed significant recovery after the pandemic-induced disruption. According to the latest annual study of state government finances by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the consolidated gross fiscal deficit of the states declined to 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22 (provisional) from 4.1 per cent in 2020-21, the highest since 2004-05. This sharp consolidation was facilitated by higher tax collection as the economy recovered from the pandemic. For the ongoing fiscal year, in the aggregate, the states have budgeted for a fiscal deficit of 3.4 per cent of GDP, which is within the target indicated by the Centre. Given the revenue position in general, the states should be able to meet the target. While they have done well to manage the deficit, continued effort is required to bring down the debt stock.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU