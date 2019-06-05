Capitalism with Modi characteristics

Those who argue that the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are socialist either do not know what socialism is or do not understand what the policies of Modi are.

Government spending on schemes to enhance inclusion, and in social sectors like education and health, is very much a part of many successful capitalist economies (think Scandinavia) just as the presence of state-owned companies is not a guarantor of failure in other capitalist economies (think Singapore and China). Capitalism has several variants that have been successful — Anglo-American, North European, ...