Carry forward structural economic reforms

I am impressed with the policy package the government has implemented under the active leadership of the Prime Minister to tackle the problems of the Covid-19 crisis. The stimulus package and monetary policy are not as bold as the US policies.

But we are not an affluent country like the US, nor do we possess the global reserve currency. Our package is sufficient to support the most vulnerable population, and provide assistance to the enterprises to retain workers. What I liked about the package was that the efforts were led by the Prime Ministry himself, cutting across ministries and ...