Cautious outlook
What Hindenburg has got wrong
Business Standard

Cautious outlook

Activity in IT sector is expected to slow

IT sector | Indian IT industry | IT hiring

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

An apparent slowdown in hiring across the IT sector indicates caution. There is a fair amount of anecdotal evidence and data pertaining to this slowdown, and it reflects concern that a growth recession across the global economy is going to affect demand for IT services, at least through the next several quarters. At fresher level, various engineering colleges are reporting that large IT firms such as Infosys and Wipro have not arrived this year for campus interviews. Entry-level placements are, therefore, likely to be down this academic year, and given that freshers require months of training after induction, it may be assumed that large IT services outfits are projecting a slowdown that lasts an appreciable period.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 22:22 IST

