Cautious outlook

An apparent slowdown in hiring across the IT sector indicates caution. There is a fair amount of anecdotal evidence and data pertaining to this slowdown, and it reflects concern that a growth recession across the global economy is going to affect demand for IT services, at least through the next several quarters. At fresher level, various engineering colleges are reporting that large IT firms such as Infosys and Wipro have not arrived this year for campus interviews. Entry-level placements are, therefore, likely to be down this academic year, and given that freshers require months of training after induction, it may be assumed that large IT services outfits are projecting a slowdown that lasts an appreciable period.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 22:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU