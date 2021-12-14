CBIC shouldn't need registration of MEIS transmitted online by DGFT

For registering the MEIS scrips issued on-line we are required to take a print out of MEIS and send it to the CHA and also incur some costs. Is there any way to register such MEIS scrips online? The CBEC had removed the requirement for pre-registration verification of the genuineness of MEIS/SEIS for the scrips transmitted directly from the DGFT portal to the Customs portal. However, the requirement of registration itself has not been withdrawn.

So, what the CHAs do is to submit a copy of the print out of MEIS and seek registration. The Customs immediately register. That entails some ...