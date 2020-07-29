Celebrities beware: Greater diligence expected

It took a nasty troll wishing a celebrity death by Covid. The sickness-induced lowering of guard led to an incensed Amitabh Bachchan replying with a threat of being able to turn, with the flash of an eye, his 90-mi­llion-plus followers into an “extermination family” to snuff out trolls that wish him death.

The point of this column is not abusive exchanges on social media. The po­int, however, is a new legislation that has been given effect to deal with the impact of such celebrity power endorsing goods and services. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which was fully ...