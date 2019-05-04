Celebrity couples sparkle for brands

Virat-Anushka (Virushka) featured together in the Google Duo ad last week, their second advertising outing together after they became man and wife. Their first campaign together was for Manyavar, just a few weeks before they tied the knot a year ago. Deepika-Ranveer (Deepveer) too debuted together in an ad for Lloyd air-conditioners last month.

They have done movies together in the past but this was their maiden effort for brand endorsement together. Akshay-Twinkle have been featuring together in ads too, the most recent one being for Fortune basmati rice. Saif-Kareena (Saifeena) have been ...