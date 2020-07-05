Centre must trust firms to make India competitive

The government has sent a clear message that the Chinese goods and investments will face discriminatory treatment in retaliation against the incursions of the Chinese army at the Ladakh border. This means more uncertainties for the Chinese firms operating in India and those importing goods from China.

Even before the face-off at the Galwan Valley at Ladakh, the government had taken a decision remove all Chinese investments from the automatic route and subject them to specific government approval. After the bloody clashes at the border, the Railways cancelled the contracts of some ...