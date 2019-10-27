Centre to tweak competition law and tune it with new-age digital economy

Amendments to the Competition Act, which were long overdue, are finally on the horizon. After close to a decade, the Centre is taking steps to tweak the law in tune with the new-age digital economy, while also easing provisions to reduce the burden of litigation.

Together, they should serve to create a more business-friendly regime. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar recently highlighted the need for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to develop oversight capabilities on data-related businesses, so as to prevent the amassing of power in a single conglomerate. Though ...