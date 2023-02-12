Challenging Google

Artificial intelligence (AI) programs involving Natural Language Processing (NLP) have caused a shift in the way people use web search. A battle between AI-driven search engines has begun, which may lead to radical changes in the way search is monetised via advertising, and it could conceivably challenge Google’s dominant search engine off its pedestal. Since its public launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has caught on at extraordinary speed. The AI crossed the threshold of 100 million active users within two months — this is way quicker than any previous program. The OpenAI laboratory, which created ChatGPT, has entered a partnership with Microsoft. Microsoft’s search engine Bing has incorporated ChatGPT and other AI technologies from OpenAI. Google has responded by unveiling Bard, its own NLP program. Every major browser is now looking at creating extensions that embed such tools. Apart from Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Chrome now allow searches to be presented in conventional fashion as well as in ChatGPT-style.
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 21:57 IST
