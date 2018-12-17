Change comes to WTO?

In an age of regional and bilateral trade pacts, the World Trade Organization (WTO) might appear increasingly under siege. But, in fact, a great deal of momentum is building up for comprehensive reform of the WTO.

The WTO ministerial, which is scheduled for the middle of next year, is likely to become a key platform for efforts to reshape the global trading architecture for the coming decades. The clearest indication of where the leading developed economies would like this reform to go are evident in a concept paper released by the European Commission in June 2018. The paper includes ...