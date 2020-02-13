Chaos continues in UP Assembly as MLAs protest over vegetable price hike

Onions, potatoes, and what not were on display on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Budget session, which started on Thursday, as Opposition protested against the BJP-led Central government, citing price rise. Some even lugged LPG cylinders on their back to protest the hike in their prices announced earlier this week. As soon as Governor Anandiben Patel rose for her speech, the Samajwadi Party MLAs, wearing red caps, marched towards the centre of the House in protest, with some sitting down on the floor. Some also held up placards, denouncing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a possible National Register of Citizens. Chaos continued through the day as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched helplessly.

Cong’s ‘surgical’ strike!

Recriminations continued in the Congress two days after its decimation in the Delhi Assembly polls. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh suggested that the party “ruthlessly” reinvent itself or face the prospect of becoming irrelevant. Senior leader Veerappa Moily too called for a “surgical” action to revive the party. The Congress is planning its plenary session in April during which is likely to return as president with Sonia Gandhi conveying to senior leaders that she is not in the best of health to continue as interim president. Seniors, however, believe the crisis could deepen with Rahul’s return. In the weeks to come, he is set to be reminded of his resignation letter after the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha election loss, when he had suggested that the Gandhi family should stay away from the post of party president and the Congress should elect someone from outside.