Chaos on the ground

From anecdotes narrated by friends and family as well as from on-ground reports, it’s clear that you now need at least seven hours to fly from New Delhi to Mumbai even without check-in luggage if you count the time taken at the home airport. In case you check in your baggage and also factor in the time taken to collect it from the reclaim area at the destination airport, you could end up spending eight to nine hours for a flight of just 2.15 hours. This has triggered a conversation on the benefit of shifting from plane to train with cost and time analysis, which goes against the reverse narrative so far. But nobody seems to know what really has changed in the past week or so to make Delhi Airport — the busiest in the country — such a no-go zone.