Chatbots will do more than just chatting

are not new. “The concept of chatbots, or computer programs designed to simulate conversation with human users, has a long history dating back to the 1950s. Early were developed as a way to test natural language processing and technologies. One of the first was ELIZA, which was created in the 1960s by computer scientist Joseph Weizenbaum. ELIZA was designed to mimic the language patterns of a psychotherapist and could carry on simple conversations with users by responding to keywords and phrases.”