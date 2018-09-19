Cheer for MF investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been quite vocal about its concerns over the total expense ratio (TER) of mutual funds. On Monday, the markets regulator walked the talk by reducing the TER, which is a percentage of a scheme's corpus that a mutual fund house charges towards expenses including administrative and management.

The regulator should be complimented for trying to give a fair deal to investors. The concept of the TER started in the late 1990s, when assets under management (AUM) of the industry were Rs 500 billion. These have gone up to Rs 25 trillion now, ...