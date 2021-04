Chief Justice Bobde will not be missed

When Ranjan Gogoi demitted office as Chief Justice of India (CJI), many heaved a sigh of relief. Now the term of his successor Sharad Arvind Bobde has also ended. He too will not be missed.

CJI Bobde carried on the unsavoury trend set by his predecessor of avoiding situations calling for a check on the Executive. One might well ask: What good is a judge who will not judge the powerful? And equally, what use is justice without compassion? CJI Bobde and the Supreme Court under his leadership fell short on both counts. CJI Bobde shied away from hearing important constitutional ...