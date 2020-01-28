China and the West race to the top

Over the last 25 years, the relative growth rates of the world’s major economies have changed dramatically. Six developing countries in particular —China, South Korea, India, Poland, Indonesia, and Thailand — have grown extremely fast during this period.

The rich G7 countries, on the other hand, have experienced slowing rates of labour productivity growth, and their combined share of world gross domestic product (GDP) has fallen from two-thirds to one-half. Neoclassical growth theory, which has dominated economic thinking over this period, has not been able to explain ...