China's big slowdown

The growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has slowed to 6.6 per cent in 2018 — which is a remarkable low for that country; in fact, it is the lowest that GDP growth has been since as long ago as 1990. Fourth-quarter growth (year-on-year) was 6.4 per cent, indicating that the economy was decelerating.

The GDP growth figure was flattered by a decision to revise 2017 growth downwards, meaning there was a positive base effect. In any case, Chinese growth numbers have always been questioned. As such, this relatively low figure might conceal ...