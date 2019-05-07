China's emergence as a scientific power

The second Belt and Road Forum convened in Beijing over April 25-27 was attended by 40 heads of state/government. From South Asia, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan and President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal were in attendance.

Other South Asian countries, with the exception of India and Bhutan, sent ministerial level delegations. In the first such Forum held in 2017, the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Sri Lanka were present. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been presented as an ambitious Chinese designed and Chinese financed global infrastructure building initiative aimed ...