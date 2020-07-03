China's India strategy

JUST IN
This piece, carried in Business Standard 14 years ago on May 9, 2006, made certain forecasts which have proved correct. We are republishing the article

Topics
India-China border dispute | Ladakh standoff | Indian Army

Shankar Acharya 

Shankar Acharya

The following is a fictitious, recent conversation with China’s master strategist (MS) in his twilight years: SA: Thank you for agreeing to see me again, especially with your failing health. You have advised the Chinese leadership on strategy towards India for more than 50 years.

What’s your assessment of that strategy? MS: Well, the strategy was good, but it has worked out even better than I expected, thanks to a lot of unwitting help from your countrymen, especially the politico-ad­ministrative leadership. SA: How so? What was the strategy? And how did we help ...

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 21:00 IST

