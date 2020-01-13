China's Taiwan tangle

The landslide re-election of pro-independence Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen raises a fresh challenge for China’s “one-country-two systems” principle on its south-east and southern peripheries.

Taiwan’s election results are significant because they come soon after Beijing’s unsuccessful efforts to quell pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which resulted in a resounding defeat for pro-Chinese candidates in local elections there. Ms Tsai, who came to power in 2016, had explicitly rejected the ambiguous 1992 consensus between the Kuomintang, then the ruling ...