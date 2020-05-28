Chinese exceptionalism

Is China well on its way to becoming the world’s preeminent economic and military power within, say, the next 10 years? Listening to President Donald Trump’s erratic pronouncements, it is easy to believe that the US is moving downwards inexorably.

As of May 27, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused about 352,155 deaths globally and it is clear that the ongoing global economic downturn will be severe and long lasting. The high number of Covid deaths and disastrously negative economic consequences around the world are to a considerable extent due to the inexcusable delay in ...