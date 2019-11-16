Choking to death, for many millennia

As I write this piece, people are gasping for clean air under a thick smog blanket in Delhi and several parts of north India. Hopefully, the sun will shine out there when you read it. We all, but those brought up in a metropolis, remember the days when the air was at least breathable.

But even those days of the past weren’t pristine. The Industrial Revolution, which began in Europe sometime in the late 1700s, is squarely blamed for the beginning of the deterioration of air quality throughout the globe. But the history of air pollution is even longer and darker — ...