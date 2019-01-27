CISF personnel may use slingshot to tackle troops of monkeys at Taj Mahal

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel manning the Taj Mahal in Agra are undergoing training to use a new weapon, gulel, or slingshot, to tackle the of that swarm the premises. The move hasn't gone down well with local wildlife activists, who have raised their voices in defence of the simians citing provisions of the Wildlife Act, 1972. According to the Act, are protected species and no physical harm can be inflicted on them. But local residents continue to complain that civic authorities have failed to find a solution to the monkey menace. Last November, a monkey had snatched a 12-day-old infant from the arms of his mother. Days later, were blamed for the death of a 58-year-old woman. Tourists also complain regularly of attack by monkeys.

Seeking brand endorsers

Taking a cue from celebrities endorsing state- and government-run campaigns, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has invited Indian and global investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh and offered them the option to become a brand ambassador for the state. These ambassadors would be used globally to promote the state as the ultimate investment destination. Nath himself belongs to a business family. His sons, Nakul and Bakul, control companies that have interests ranging from real estate to aviation, from plantations to hospitality.

Corporate makeover

6, Shyamala House, the official residence of the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, is being readied to welcome its new resident, Nath, it is learnt, wants his new residence to don a "corporate look", which entails an investment of Rs 4-5 crore. This has caused a furore in the Opposition camp. Alluding to his business interests, Bharatiya Janata Party member and leader of the state Opposition Gopal Bhargava said, "Being from a business background, Nath thinks like a corporate. But why does he need a corporate office in his home?" Sources said principles of vastu had also been referred to while drawing up the renovation plan for the bungalow.