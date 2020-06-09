Citizens' right to minimum economic security

In developing countries, the social safety net is usually even patchier than in the US.

For a long time, the policy preoccupation in these countries has been with poverty reduction, and most developing countries have made considerable progress in this respect (now the pandemic-related economic crisis has pushed back that progress somewhat). But large fractions of the population, who may be technically above the poverty line (which in poor countries is usually a line of extreme destitution), suffer from all kinds of brutal risks in their daily life and livelihood, due to weather ...