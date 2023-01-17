JUST IN
Cleaning up FCI's operations
Crisis in the Himalayas
Business Standard

Cleaning up FCI's operations

Food distribution needs deeper reforms

Topics
Food Corporation of India | CBI | foodgrain sales

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The Food Corporation of India (FCI), the country’s apex food management agency, has seldom been known for its efficiency or corruption-free functioning. Yet, the unveiling by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of the presence of a well-oiled bribery syndicate in the FCI has come as a fresh eye-opener, underscoring the exigency for structural and operational reforms in this behemoth public-sector body. This unholy nexus, involving FCI officials, private grain traders, rice millers, and various others, has been unearthed through raids and searches conducted by the investigating body at nearly 100 places across the country under a massive drive named “Operation Kanak”. The FIR filed by the CBI reveals that FCI officials charged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 4,000 per truckload from rice millers for accepting substandard grains and extending other favours to them. The booty allegedly got channelised right up to the corporation’s headquarters through a well-defined percentage of cuts at each level.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:34 IST

