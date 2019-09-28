Climate curriculum for India

The impact of climate change is being felt everywhere. From more erratic monsoons to the oceans eating our coastlines, we are seeing changes that need urgent response. India will suffer more than most — life and work will become unbearable if the summers are a few degrees hotter and monsoon fail.

Young people are rising to the challenge. The September climate strikes were the largest mass climate action ever, though like climate change itself the strikes are only going to get bigger and bigger. The youth-led climate movement is justifiably worried that we are leaving them with a mess, ...