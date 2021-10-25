Climate treaty must lead to action

A recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has raised the red alert on the limited carbon space (1) available to contain the average global temperature increase to the goals agreed upon in the Paris Agreement of 2015. Hence the hope is that the Glasgow meeting of the Conference of Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will accelerate commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and, more particularly, emissions of carbon dioxide.

It is too early to know whether this hope will be fulfilled or belied. But one can assess the ...