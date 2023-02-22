Closing bell

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) plan to extend trading hours across the equity and, probably, the equity derivatives segments will have pros and cons. On the one hand, there is a strong case for keeping the markets open as long as possible. On the other hand, extended trading hours would have higher compliance costs. The NSE has permission to run the equity-based derivatives segment from 9 am to 11.55 pm (although in practice the session is open from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm, with trade modifications allowed until 4.15 pm) and to keep the equity cash segment open from 9 am to 5 pm, though this segment is normally open from 9.15 am till 3.30 pm, with order entries from 9 am onwards. The commodities derivatives exchanges are open from 9 am to 11.55 pm, while the currency markets are open from 9 am to 5 pm. Trading time in interest-rate derivatives has been extended till 5 pm.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 22:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU